ANC NEC raises concerns over challenges posed by migration in SA

South Africa’s growing agitation with undocumented African migrants has long been a prickly issue, that some in the ANC describe as an albatross around the party’s neck that must be resolved before the 2024 national elections.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) members have raised concerns over challenges posed by migration in the country, with most praising Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s efforts in dealing with undocumented migrants.

Eyewitness News understands that NEC members have also expressed support in favour of the minister as NGO, the Helen Suzman Foundation, prepares for a legal battle against him over the decision not to renew the permits of hundreds of thousands of Zimbabwean nationals once they expire.

Affected permit holders will need to reapply for residency before the end of the year or risk being deported.

The ordinary meeting, which also dealt with Eskom, the Women’s League as well as the North West and Free State provincial conferences, wrapped on Monday.

Eyewitness News understands that a report to this effect was delivered at the NEC.

It's understood that members during the heated session suggested the tightening of its policies on this matter as some raised concerns around the impact of undocumented migrants on growing crime in the country.

Former President Thabo Mbeki, who is said to have been present, is believed to have cautioned members on their approach to the matter.

The leader, who is revered across the continent, is said to have called for the organisation to be sensitive when dealing with this issue warning against unintended consequences.

This growing tension around undocumented migrants has seen parties who promote tighter border controls and trade regulations gain popularity.