Zebraah Paints continues to grow in Durban

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Vutivi Business News

KwaZulu-Natal paint manufacturer Lungisani Zwane’s has opened his second branch, attributing the business’ success to loyalty and professionalism. Vutivi News wrote about his business, Zebraah Paints, which manufactures paint in KwaMashu, Durban in September 2021. Zwane told Vutivi News that his second branch was based in Umlazi township, and he had employed one person.

The branch opened its doors in May and has faced a string of challenges that almost prevented it from launching. These included the floods in the province, his parents suddenly contracting COVID-19, and security issues at his factory. Zwane said the branch, which was meant to open in July last year, operated solely as a shop, whereas the main branch served as both a shop and a factory.

“The location was secured last year and just after we secured the location and planned for the launch, my parents contracted COVID-19 and I had to look after them, and so I could not focus on the business,” he said. “As soon as they got better we were supposed to launch. But there were issues relating to the security contract at the business complex where our KwaMashu branch is based. We could not move the stock and we had to postpone.

