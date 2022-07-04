With another fuel price hike expected, DA proposes changes to regulations

There's speculation that we could be paying close to R25 for a litre of 93 octane from Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties and civil society continue to challenge government on the expected fuel price hike this week.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it believes that the fuel increase will result in a more severe financial and humanitarian crisis in the country.

This comes as economists have warned that a massive petrol price hike was on the cards.

DA MP Kevin Mileham is expected to brief the media on Monday on the party’s fuel price deregulation bill submission to Parliament.

It said that the proposal will bring relief to cash-strapped South Africans and get government off the hook as far as the fuel price in concerned.

"This bill seeks to amend the Petroleum Products Act which gives the minister the power to prescribe the price of petroleum products. The primary objective is to deregulate the fuel sector so as to increase competition in fuel price, setting both at the wholesale and retail level. It is envisaged that this will result in lower fuel prices for consumers as retailers compete to win customers based on price levels," Mileham said.