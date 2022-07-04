What is Eskom doing to stop power cuts?

Energy experts discuss the recent bout of power cuts and explain what is needed to eradicate the country's electricity supply problem.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that load shedding is here to stay for the coming week as the power system will need more time to recover. The utility said that stage 6 power cuts would be implemented from Monday.

The rolling blackouts were intensified last month, with Eskom blaming the ongoing wage strike resulting in staff shortages.

Some political parties have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on the prevailing outages in the country but far from pointing fingers, what are the solutions towards ending load shedding for good? Is it even possible to see that vision where South Africa’s power generation is returned to stability?

Experts say that a serious intervention is needed as South Africans have endured load shedding for 15 years and it would take more than weeks to recover the utility’s weakened grid.

During a roundtable discussion on Inside Eyewitness News, energy analyst Chris Yelland said that we needed some radical intervention than we'd seen in the past 15 years.

“We need a national priority plan to put in place new regulations to end load shedding fast, it's all about having a political will that everyone can fall behind to chase a common effort,” he said.

Ruse Moleshe, an energy infrastructure financial planner and Hilton Trollip, an independent consultant in energy research joined the conversation to share with listeners solutions that could help Eskom deal with load shedding.

