Task team pinpoints Mpumalanga as origin of sulphuric stench in GP, NW in June

JOHANNESBURG - A task team investigating the cause of the sulphuric stench that hung over parts of Gauteng and North West said a combination of meteorological events and emissions from industrial areas were probably responsible for the unsavoury smell.

Last month, many on social media were complaining about the pungent, stale-egg odour while the City of Johannesburg ensured its residents that there was nothing to worry about.

But an investigation by officials from the environmental and air quality found that the sulphuric smell may have emanated from industry operations in Mpumalanga.

It also said unusual air circulation patterns could have led to the stench blowing over Gauteng and parts of the North West.

The department’s spokesperson Albi Modise on Monday said: “The interim investigation shows that a low-pressure system in the north of Mozambique channel caused an unusual circulative pattern. These conditions may have created prevailing self-eastern winds that transported air conditions from Mpumalanga into Gauteng and the North West, particularly over Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and the Pretoria regions of the province.”