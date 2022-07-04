Prasa launches 100 new locally manufactured trains

The transport department and the parastatal unveiled the 100th locomotive set, which is produced locally by the Gibela Consortium.

JOHANNESBURG – Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has celebrated the launch of 100 new trains under its modernisation programme.

Gibela is a Black Economic Empowerment consortium - where French rail company Alstom and Ubambano Rail own 70% and 30% equity respectively.

"As we celebrate the 100th train set - we recognize the milestone as a giant leap towards [an] affordable integrated public transport network," said transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

South Africa’s railway system has been crippled by vandalism and lack of maintenance of its ageing infrastructure including old and non-functional Metrorail trains.

The trains run at 120km per hour and have the capacity to carry 1,200 passengers.

The six-cart train only moves when its doors are closed and it is fitted with surveillance cameras and air conditioning.

R124 billion has been budgeted for the entire renewal project over 20 years.

But the parastatal needs over R6 billion just to refurbish its infrastructure and trains to pre-COVID conditions.

Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane concedes that the commissioning of the new trains has been slow.

“The delay would be some of the infrastructure is not ready for that.”

The trains are currently operational in the Atteridgeville and Mabopane railway lines as well as in Cape Town.

The next line to receive the new trains will be Naledi in Soweto.