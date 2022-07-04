'Nota needs help': Berita sets the record straight 'Ndicel'ikiss' hitmaker shared on Twitter that she left their marital home on 13 January 2022. She also said she has been quiet because this involved their families, but Nota needs help with his mental health, and she tried her best to help him. Berita

Nota Baloyi JOHANNESBURG - Afro-soul singer Berita revealed she has separated from the controversial music executive Nota Baloyi after being dragged for being married to him and being silent when her husband publicly attacked another woman. Ndicel'ikiss hitmaker shared on Twitter that she left their marital home on 13 January 2022. She also said she has been quiet because this involves their families, but Nota needs help with his mental health, and she tried her best to help him. I am no longer married to Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi. I left our marital home on Thursday the 13 of January 2022. As it stands we are currently separated. Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) July 4, 2022 Its even difficult for my to follow after his every move. I simply cannot babysit a grown man. Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) July 4, 2022 Over the weekend, Twitter users called out Nota for being an "arrogant" man who "hates women" after he compared influencer Mihlali Ndamase to a dog and said she can be “put down” on an episode of Nkululeko n Cultr podcast on Saturday 2 July. He went on to say that he could buy her, suggesting anyone could kill her if they wanted to. Is Mihlali not attractive?



In her statement, Berita said that she chose to keep quiet about this because there were families involved.

"I have been quiet because my safety has been a huge concern. This man is extremely irresponsible, reckless and unruly. He simply does not listen to anyone. I do not condone his actions. I cannot even begin to count the numerous times he has erred in his speech."

Berita then said she could not babysit a grown man as his behaviour of late had been very troubling.

"It’s even difficult for me to follow after his every move. I simply cannot babysit a grown man."

She then apologised to Mihlali for what her ex-husband said about her and also admitted that she missed all the red flags presented to her before she decided to marry him.