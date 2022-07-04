'Nota needs help': Berita sets the record straight
'Ndicel'ikiss' hitmaker shared on Twitter that she left their marital home on 13 January 2022. She also said she has been quiet because this involved their families, but Nota needs help with his mental health, and she tried her best to help him.
JOHANNESBURG - Afro-soul singer Berita revealed she has separated from the controversial music executive Nota Baloyi after being dragged for being married to him and being silent when her husband publicly attacked another woman.
I am no longer married to Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi. I left our marital home on Thursday the 13 of January 2022. As it stands we are currently separated.Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) July 4, 2022
Its even difficult for my to follow after his every move. I simply cannot babysit a grown man.Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) July 4, 2022
Over the weekend, Twitter users called out Nota for being an "arrogant" man who "hates women" after he compared influencer Mihlali Ndamase to a dog and said she can be “put down” on an episode of Nkululeko n Cultr podcast on Saturday 2 July. He went on to say that he could buy her, suggesting anyone could kill her if they wanted to.
Is Mihlali not attractive?YaseBlock B (@ThisIsColbert) July 2, 2022
If Mihlali is FOR SALE that means she is an object, which means you can kill her if you want to https://t.co/qUceJxVOPl
