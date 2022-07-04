Load shedding steals jobs, makes Gauteng less competitive: Parks Tau

Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng economic development MEC, Parks Tau about the impact of load shedding on the economic state of the province.

Eskom's continued power cuts continue to have a devastating effect on South Africa's economy.

This as some businesses have to stop operating resulting in the loss of jobs.

This is also according to MEC for economic development Parks Tau, on the impact of load shedding in Gauteng.

The power utility will today implement stage 6 power cuts from 4pm until 12pm.

Tau was speaking to Clement Manyathela about the impact of load shedding on the province's economy.

I think the escalating [of load shedding] is having an impact on the economic development in the province. We are losing jobs because industries have to close and also we are struggling to get things started**.** Parks Tau, MEC - Gauteng economic development

Based on lack of energy supply reliability, it does makes us less competitive. Parks Tau, MEC - Gauteng economic development

Tau added that they were in talks with businesses in the energy sector on plans to mitigate load shedding.

We have issued a request for information from entrepreneurs in the energy sector that will be able to come on board and partner with us. So the request for information is out, we have designed [it] in such a way that they will be able to supply energy into the two initial sites that will expand in the next two years. Parks Tau, MEC - Gauteng economic development

