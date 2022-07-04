Khaya Magadla's family relieved his body has finally been found

His body was found at the Eldorado Park Cemetery wastewater plant on Saturday following a painstaking search operation.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Khayalethu Magadla said that they were relieved that his body had finally been found.

The search for the six-year-old, who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, has come to a painful end.

After an emotionally challenging search that lasted close to three weeks, the Magadla family's agony had finally ended.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Khayalethu Magadla’s grandfather, Samkelo, said that the discovery of his body brought both closure and relief to the family and the rescue personnel who had been tirelessly searching for the little boy.

"We are happy because they found the body. I'm appreciative because they worked very hard. I want to thank all the South Africans for praying with us until they found the body," he said.

The family said that funeral arrangements would be made once the post-mortem was completed.