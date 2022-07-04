JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more

As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power has increased the price of electricity after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved its application for a revised municipal electricity tariff.

As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.

Put in simple terms, the utility said if one uses 350 kWh every month, one would pay R592.93 for electricity, but with the new tariffs, using the same units will cost you R734.03, which is R51.02 more than what it was in the previous financial year.

“Customers consuming 500kWh will going forward be paying R1,094.89 inclusive of VAT, which is R76.10 more than it was last financial year,” the utility said in a statement.

The increase comes as the country faces continuous bouts of load shedding compounded by higher petrol prices this week.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “In consideration of the current economic conditions where most of our residents are affected, and given the Nersa guideline increase for municipal entities, City Power revised its proposed increase down to 7.47% which was approved.

“The increase in City Power tariffs is within Nersa guidelines and is essential to cover the increased cost of bulk purchase from Eskom (8.61%), as well as to cover inflationary (4.4%) adjustment to City Power operating cost.”