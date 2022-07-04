It's another week of power cuts for SA as Eskom warns recovery will take weeks

Eskom has blamed the ongoing wage strike for the power cuts but even after some workers returned to their posts, Eskom's system has remained vulnerable.

JOHANNESBURG - It's another week of rolling power cuts for the country as Eskom says its generation system will take some time to recover.

The power utility will be ramping up power cuts to stage six on Monday afternoon - the most intense level the country has ever experienced.

Eskom said that blackouts would be ramped up from stage four to stage six from 4pm on Monday afternoon.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "From 4pm until 10pm it will be stage six. Then it will be lowered to stage four until midnight," Mantshantsha said.

He said that the rolling power cuts would persist over the next few weeks.

"Eskom cautions the public that it will take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels," he said.

A 7% wage increase is currently on the table but unions and Eskom have not reached an agreement.