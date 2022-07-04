Hawks seize drugs worth R600,000 at a house in Centurion

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said authorities found mandrax, heroin, and meth at the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in Gauteng have seized a range of drugs worth R600,000 at a house in Centurion.

Law enforcement officials received a tip-off of an alleged drug deal taking place at a house in Wierda Park on Montague Street on Friday.

It's understood that the suspect, who noticed the police at the gate, managed to flee the house on foot.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said that authorities found mandrax, heroin, and meth at the premises.

"The suspect entered the premises and closed the gate just before the authorities could get to him. The authorities jumped into the said premises and upon searching they found an assortment of drugs worth approximately R600,000. The drugs, as well as the suspect's vehicle, were seized for further investigation," Nkwalase said.