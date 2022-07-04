Govt urged to form national power command council to deal with power crisis

Government is being urged to form a national power command council with a plan to fast-track South Africa out of its power crisis as the country heads into another week of severe power cuts.

Eskom said that there would be stage 6 power cuts later on Monday following frequent power cuts over the past few months.

But energy experts are arguing that this doesn't need to be the case, with some relatively easy solutions on hand.

New independent power producers joining the grid and the use of solar and wind on a large scale are just some of the quick fixes suggested to stop the blackouts.

Independent consultant in energy research, Hilton Trollip, said that Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is compelled to make this happen and he needs to.

"What the regulations and the law says is the minister must either get a private IPP to tender or to exempt people from needing a licence," Trollip said.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said the country's power problems could be resolved.

"A national priority plan to deliver 10,000 megawatts of solar and PV and 5,000 megawatts of battery storage in two years. This would end load shedding in its tracks," Yelland said.

The country is set for stage 6 power cuts on Monday and pressure is building on the government to do something.