Govt urged to cut red tape and implement plans to see an end to power cuts

The latest round of blackouts followed a wildcat strike but experts say that the system used to power the country was under strain anyway.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country entering stage six blackouts once again, there are calls on government to cut the red tape fast and implement plans that will easily see an end to the power cuts.

They said that unless the government took the initiative and implements a few vital steps, the country will remain where it is - in darkness.

Traffic jams and businesses grinding to a halt, these are just some of the scenes brought on by the frequent power cuts.

But independent consultant in energy research, Hilton Trollip, said that there was a quick fix.

"We need to quickly connect a whole lot of new generation to the grid. We have an electricity regulation act that in fact does empower a minister sufficiently to do that," Trollip said.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said that Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe needed to act fast.

"We need an emergency and national priority plan and we need a national command council with emergency powers to bypass existing regulations. It can be done," Yelland said.

There is agreement that independent producers using solar and wind need to be connected to the grid fast, failing which the country will see blackouts for the next few years.