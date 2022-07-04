Gauteng Health Dept clarifies situation with nurses' salaries, jobs

The Health Department in Gauteng has vowed to ensure that the outstanding salaries of more than 50 newly qualified nurses in the province would be paid from Monday.

It said that only 45 of the 50 are expected to wake up to payment notifications on Monday morning while about 7 others still have mandates which need to be corrected by the institutions they are currently working for.

This comes after nursing organisation Denosa accused the department of not paying the nurses for more than three months.

It also claims the department is planning large retrenchments across Gauteng.

The department has responded, saying that no nurse will lose their job and the payment issues will be resolved.



Denosa in Gauteng has revealed its programme of action against the Health Department in the province.

It includes a march to the premier’s office and the Treasury.

The nursing organisation said that the Health Department CFO, Lerato Madyo, should also be held liable for the payment crisis.

These are just some issues in its list of grievances which it will hand over to Premier David Makhura and the Treasury’s office.

Meanwhile, the department said that no nurses currently working at its facilities would be losing their jobs, instead, they will be offered permanent contracts and their salaries will be paid from Monday.

"All the professional committee service nurses for the 2021-2022 financial year will be retained and the process to affect their appointments is under way," said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

Modiba has also admitted that the Gauteng Health Department is facing systematic issues.