Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Zwelemfundo Primary pupils remember one of their own

On Monday, Zwelemfundo Primary School held a memorial service for one of its pupils who was among the 21 that died at the tavern.

SCENERY PARK - This week is expected to be a very emotional time in East London as many families will be burying their loved ones who died at Enyobeni Tavern last weekend.

On Monday, Zwelemfundo Primary School held a memorial service for one of its pupils who was among the 21 that died at the tavern.

Meanwhile, many residents from Scenery Park are still looking for answers from liquor authorities.

It was an emotional gathering as pupils of Zwelemfundo gathered to remember one of their own.