Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Zwelemfundo Primary pupils remember one of their own
On Monday, Zwelemfundo Primary School held a memorial service for one of its pupils who was among the 21 that died at the tavern.
SCENERY PARK - This week is expected to be a very emotional time in East London as many families will be burying their loved ones who died at Enyobeni Tavern last weekend.
Meanwhile, many residents from Scenery Park are still looking for answers from liquor authorities.
It was an emotional gathering as pupils of Zwelemfundo gathered to remember one of their own.
#Tavern The Eastern Cape Liquor Board is facing a barrage of criticism following the events at the Enyobeni tavern where 21 teenagers died. RWEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 4, 2022
Outside of #EnyobeniTavern in Scenery Park, East London. Today marks a week after the deaths of 21 young people. Tomorrow the Scenery Park Youth Development Forum will hand over a list of grievances to the EC Liquor Board. More updates from our reporter @RONALDMASINDA pic.twitter.com/mAar9TD91GEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 3, 2022
While the memorial service was taking place in Scenery Park, the community’s youth development forum marched to the offices of the Eastern Cape Liquor Board. The want answers from the authorities.
One of the group's leaders Langa Miya said liquor authorities must be held accountable for the incident.
“The liquor board has not responded to our emails, so we are here now to hand over a memorandum. We are still carrying on with our march as the youth leaders of Scenery Park.”
Youth leaders from area are also urging the liquor board to investigate other taverns in their community who might not be complying with regulations.