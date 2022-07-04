Eastern Cape Liquor Board faces criticism over Enyobeni Tavern tragedy

It’s believed that the place where 21 young people died last weekend in East London has not been complying with liquor law regulations.

EAST LONDON - The Eastern Cape Liquor Board is facing a barrage of criticism following the events at the Enyobeni Tavern.

The tavern, where so many lives were lost in the early hours of last Sunday morning, is now closed.

Underage drinking and serving alcohol outside of operating hours, these are just some of the complaints raised by residents of Scenery Park in East London.

Scenery Park Youth Development Forum member Maxwell Kamte said that they would approach the Eastern Cape Liquor Board with a list of grievances.

“We are going to serve the liquor board because we need answers, especially from the liquor board. Because there are a lot of places like that Enyobeni, there are a lot of taverns that need to be investigated that are much worse than the Enyobeni situation," said Maxwell Kamte.

And at around 4pm on Monday afternoon, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), together with other youth organisations, will host a candlelight ceremony in remembrance of the 21 young people who died in the tavern.

The teens are expected to be laid to rest later this week.