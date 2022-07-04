WC's most wanted criminal Yanga Nyalara faces 6 murder charges, among others

The case against Western Cape’s most wanted criminal has been postponed to 18 August 2022 after he appeared in court.

He was nabbed during an intelligence-driven operation on Monday and made his first court appearance.

Police minister Bheki Cele and the province's police commissioner lieutenant general Thembisile Patekile attended the court proceedings

Yanga Endrey Nyalara (30) also known as "Bara" has been on the run from the police - who have hunted him down for a string of serious and violent crimes dating back to 2016 in the province.

These include six murder cases where a total of 19 people had lost their lives in Khayelitsha last year.

The police's Andre Traut: “The 30-year-old also known as 'Bara' who is regarded the Western Cape’s most wanted suspect will remain in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for 18 August 2022, following his arrest last week where he was caught in possession of drugs with an estimated value of R90,000."

Over and above the six murder charges, Nyalara has also been charged with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dealing in drugs.

Meanwhile, police minister Bheki Cele said the arrest heralded a grip on criminals in the province.

"We believe the arrest of ‘Bara’ will solve many other cases going forward, especially in the Khayelitsha area that has been torn by various scenes of multiple murders."

Cele further praised the investigative work and police operations that led to the high-profile arrest.