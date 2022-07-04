Cabinet approves SA's first draft Game Meat Strategy for public comment

According to Minister Barbara Creecy, the strategy will create a formalised game meat industry based on achieving the economies of scale that are necessary for commercial ventures based primarily on game meat production, harvesting and marketing.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Cabinet has approved the country’s first draft Game Meat Strategy for public comment. It aims to formalise the game meat sector and open doors for informal game meat traders and previously disadvantaged communities. According to Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy the strategy will create a formalised game meat industry based on achieving the economies of scale that are necessary for commercial ventures based primarily on game meat production, harvesting and marketing.

This will ensure that the potential of this sector as a driver of rural socio-economic development is leveraged in order to create wealth, jobs and resilient meat-based food security. The draft strategy is expected to be published for public comment in the second quarter of the 2022/23 financial year, Creecy revealed. Creecy also noted that the game industry was largely untransformed, and there was a very low participation rate of previously disadvantaged individuals.

“The game meat industry, currently mainly a by-product of hunting, is predominantly an informal industry that operates in a fragmented manner,” she explained. “In addition, there are large areas of community-owned land that are suitable for plains game (species), and which provide the opportunity for community-based enterprises to drive rural socio-economic development. “There are also high barriers of entry, which need to be addressed.”

