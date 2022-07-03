SASSA grant recipients to receive their payments from Monday

Pensioners are first in line, with all other grants to be paid from Wednesday.

Social grant recipients will start receiving their payments from Monday, and pensioners are first in line.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) said all other grants will be paid from Wednesday, after disability grants are paid out.

South Africans receiving social grants from the agency have been waiting to hear when they will receive their monies as payment dates have varied recently. The elderly group expected their pay-outs on Friday as Sassa usually rolls out payments from the third of the month, however that has changed to the 4th of July.

Sassa is encouraging beneficiaries who may have forgotten their pin codes or don't have one to visit their nearest Post Office for assistance so they are able to access their grants.

The agency is also urging beneficiaries who receive their social grants at Sassa mobile pay points to do so through retail stores and ATMs.