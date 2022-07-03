NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine

This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it’s in the process of recouping money from the proceeds of state capture.

This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court on Friday, seeking permission to sell multi-billion rand Optimum Coal Mine.

The application also seeks to confiscate shares owned by Tegeta Exploration and Resources - on the grounds that it was acquired with the proceeds of unlawful activities.

In doing so, the NPA said it will be following the recommendations of the Zondo commission reports.

"What we are essentially stating in particular in these court papers is that we are actioning some of the recommendations of the Zondo commission which came out recently, but what we must also state is that the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions for the Asset Forfeiture Unit is saying that we are attempting with this particular application to recoup as much as possible that was taken through what we believe was state capture," said NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.