N1 highway between Three Sisters and Beaufort West closed due to accident

CAPE TOWN - The N1 highway between Three Sisters and Beaufort West in the Western Cape has been closed to traffic following a collision in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It's understood that at least three vehicles were involved in the crash forcing traffic officials to close both lanes of the freeway.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works spokesperson, Jandré Bakker, has urged motorists to use alternative routes until the accident scene is cleared.

" A Stop n Go system will be put in place as soon as emergency response teams declare the scene safe to pass. We, unfortunately, do not know how long this will take the may be times during the day when the road is closed again for the recovery of the wreckage".