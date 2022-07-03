Motorists urged to avoid N3 highway because of high traffic from Durban July

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the highway as between 1 000 and 1 500 vehicles are set to pass through that stretch of road per hour at De Hoek toll plaza.

Gauteng traffic police are warning that high traffic volumes are expected on the N3 highway from KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon, as Durban July attendees make their way back into Gauteng.

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the highway as between 1 000 and 1 500 vehicles are set to pass through that stretch of road per hour at De Hoek Toll Plaza in Heidelberg.

On Saturday, the much-anticipated horse racing event which marked 125 years since it started - saw thousands gather in Durban for the event which had not taken place for the last two years because of COVID-19.

Traffic police spokesperson, Obed Sibasa said no incidents had been reported by Sunday midday, however, people are expected to make their back to Gauteng from late Sunday afternoon.