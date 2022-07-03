Lotto results: Saturday, 02 July 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 02 July 2022 are:
Lotto: 04, 17, 22, 37, 38, 46 B: 23
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 22, 27, 42, 47, 50 B: 08
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 13, 28, 32, 46, 51 B: 39
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 02/07/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 2, 2022
#LOTTO: 04, 17, 22, 37, 38, 46#B: 23
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 22, 27, 42, 47, 50#B: 08#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 13, 28, 32, 46, 51#B: 39 pic.twitter.com/nJbuNDr5ba