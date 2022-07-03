Grabouw fire leaves about 200 homeless

On Saturday 66 shacks, houses, a car and a bus were alight causing severe damage in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Close to 200 people in Grabouw in the Western Cape have been left without a roof over their heads after a fire destroyed their homes on Saturday.

66 shacks, houses, a car and a bus were alight causing severe damage in the area.

No casualties have so far been reported, however, relief efforts have started being rolled out, with some residents being accommodated in local community halls while authorities try to determine the cause of the blaze.

People who’ve lost personal items are being assisted by Home Affairs officials and the aid organisation Gift of the Givers is providing them with hot meals.

"We are providing the families with hot meals for the next few days. On Monday our team will be providing the affected victims with a full humanitarian package consisting of blankets, mattresses, baby care packs, food parcels. After the assessment is done our team will then see what further do the victims require" said Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay.