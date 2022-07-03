Eskom will restore power to Parys, Vredefort when debt is settled

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it will only restore electricity supply to parts of Parys and Vredefort in the Free State once the Ngwathe local municipality settles its debt with the utility.



This comes after the municipality's network overloaded resulting in the power utility's equipment tripping and plunging thousands of households in the dark on Friday.

Eskom said it issued a quotation for the municipality and during meetings held this week - Ngwathe agreed to pay for the repairs.

However, the power utility said it's ready to start with restoration work, but they have not yet received the promised payment.

Eskom in the Free State's spokesperson. Stephanie Jansen van Rensburg said they were warned more than four years ago about this problem.

"Since 2018 we have been in negotiations with the municipality to increase the Notified Maximum Demand. On numerous occasions, the municipality has been warned that their continued exceedance of this NMD puts stress on Eskom's equipment and that it will eventually result in damage to our network".

Jansen van Rensburg said no pay, no work.

" Eskom is absolutely not in a position to fund restoration of damages caused by non-paying municipality and therefore only proceed with the required work once payment has been received"