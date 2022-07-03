Culpable homicide charge for Jhb motorist who fatally knocked down metro officer

The driver - suspected to be drunk at the time fled the scene of the accident.

A Johannesburg motorist has been charged with culpable homicide after she fatally knocked down a female metro police department officer on Saturday.

The 37-year-old traffic warden and her colleagues were at an accident scene on the N12, between the Golden Highway and the K43 when the suspected drunk driver drove into her.

JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla says the driver didn't stop, and fled the scene.

Officers then gave chase and arrested the suspect.