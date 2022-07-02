Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly

Rafiq Wagiet | Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless gas which is emitted from burning fuel like wood and gas

Carbon monoxide poisoning will prevent the body from consuming oxygen and will prevent organs like the heart from functioning

Carbon monoxide poisoning has emerged as a possible cause of the death of 21 teenagers at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London last month.

It's believed the children, aged 13 to 17 could have been killed by toxic fumes that may have emanated from a petrol generator that was suspected to have been used inside the tavern.

Dr Fundile Nyati - CEO of Proactive Health solutions says burning any fuel in an enclosed space could be deadly, as the fumes emitted could result in carbon monoxide poisoning.



And with it being the winter season, coupled with load shedding, a lot of people might also turn to coal, paraffin or other forms of combustion to keep warm.

Nyati, who spoke to Gugu Mhlungu explained how carbon monoxide can be harmful.

It's a colourless, odourless gas that is made when fuel burns. Fuel from wood, gasoline, coal, natural gas and even parrafin. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health solutions

RELATED: Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Pepper spray claims and community complaints

Carbon Monoxide prevents the body from consuming oxygen properly, and that then results in those parts of the body that are very sensitive to oxygen deprivation like the brain, heart and other organs not function very well. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health solutions

You may not actually know that you are being exposed to carbon monoxide, up until it's too late. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health solutions

Some of the symptoms of being exposed to carbon monoxide, you'll start to have headaches, dizziness and weak all of a sudden. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health solutions

This article first appeared on 702 : Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly