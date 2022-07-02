Go

Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus

Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi carries the ball and shakes off the tackle from his Welsh opponent in their Test match in Cardiff on 6 October 2021. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi carries the ball and shakes off the tackle from his Welsh opponent in their Test match in Cardiff on 6 October 2021. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
54 minutes ago

The Springboks sealed an impressive, albeit late 32-29 over Wales to take a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.

Damian Willemse slotted the match winning penalty after the final-hooter had sounded, after being awarded a penalty for a deliberate knock-on by Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar.

Wales went into the halftime break with the score 18-3 in their favour, and by far the more dominant side, courtesy of two tries and Biggar's accurate kicking.

South Africa mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, along with Wales' ill-disciplined saw the Springboks take the lead late in the second half when they were awarded a penalty try.

Wales had three players sent to the sin-bin for various offenses.

Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe scored for the Springboks, while Damian Willemse contributed nine points with the boot.

South Africa face Wales in the second test in Bloemfontein on Saturday 9 July.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA