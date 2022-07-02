Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus

Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.

The Springboks sealed an impressive, albeit late 32-29 over Wales to take a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.

Damian Willemse slotted the match winning penalty after the final-hooter had sounded, after being awarded a penalty for a deliberate knock-on by Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar.

Wales went into the halftime break with the score 18-3 in their favour, and by far the more dominant side, courtesy of two tries and Biggar's accurate kicking.