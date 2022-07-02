Enyobeni tragedy: Youth ask why the police station was closed that night?

They say if the police had been on the ground doing patrols last Saturday night - they could have prevented many teens from going into the venue.

Young people in Scenery Park in East London have accused the police in their community of failing them.

This comes after the death of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni tavern last weekend.

The youth in the community embarked on a march in the area on Friday to highlight their concerns about police visibility on the night of the incident.

They say if the police had been on the ground doing patrols last Saturday night - they could have prevented many teens from going into the venue.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Esethu Bhacela said on the night of the tragic incident - the police station was closed.

“During that night of the incident at Enyobeni tavern, why was the police station closed? Why does a police station even close?”

In response, the Eastern Cape police asked that anyone with information regarding the claims should come forward.

Scenery Park youth have also called on Police Minister, Bheki Cele to step in to make sure there are improvements in policing in the community.