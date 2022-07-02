SAPS offers R100 000 reward as it hunts second suspect in Tulbagh mass shooting

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, visited the scene of the mass shooting incident on Friday, where four people were killed.

CAPE TOWN - Police investigators believe that two shooters were involved in an incident in which four people were killed in a mass shooting in the Marikana informal settlement in Tulbagh, last weekend.

An adult male was arrested earlier this week and subsequently made a court appearance. The matter was postponed to Monday for legal presentation.

The second suspect is still at large, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) has offered a reward of R100 000 available for anyone that will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the second suspect.

This is a horrendous crime. I want to assure the local community of Tulbagh that it appears to be an isolated incident. I will be keeping a close eye on this case. Reagen Allen, Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety