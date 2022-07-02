SAPS offers R100 000 reward as it hunts second suspect in Tulbagh mass shooting
Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, visited the scene of the mass shooting incident on Friday, where four people were killed.
CAPE TOWN - Police investigators believe that two shooters were involved in an incident in which four people were killed in a mass shooting in the Marikana informal settlement in Tulbagh, last weekend.
An adult male was arrested earlier this week and subsequently made a court appearance. The matter was postponed to Monday for legal presentation.
The second suspect is still at large, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) has offered a reward of R100 000 available for anyone that will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the second suspect.
This is a horrendous crime. I want to assure the local community of Tulbagh that it appears to be an isolated incident. I will be keeping a close eye on this case.Reagen Allen, Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety
Visited Tulbagh yesterday to engage the SAPS and community members following an horrific crime incident where 4 people died. 1 accused appeared in court already. pic.twitter.com/XitRw2H3gTReagen Allen (@ReagenAllen) July 2, 2022
I’m pleased that one suspect has been arrested and would like to commend SAPS for their swift work that led to his arrest. My plea to the community is to come forward with information so that the second suspect can also be removed off our streets and dealt with by our courts. Individuals who have this type of intent in their hearts do not belong in our communities.Reagen Allen, Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety
Anyone with information is being urged to contact SAPS - Brigadier Makhaya Mkabile (082 222 6744) and Lieutenant Colonel Bonginkosi Libaya (082 411 2042).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAPS offers R100 000 reward as it hunts second suspect in Tulbagh mass shooting