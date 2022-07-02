PowerBall Results: Friday, 01 July 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 1 July 2022:
Powerball: 06, 08, 13, 21, 28
PowerBall: 01
PowerBall PLUS: 23, 26, 41, 44, 45
Powerball: 20
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
