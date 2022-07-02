The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found

Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.

It has been an intense 3-week search by rescue teams including many groups who scoured most parts in the South of Joburg looking for the child day in and day out.

The Magadla family which celebrated the boy's birthday on 21 of June in his absence has never lost hope that his body would eventually be found.

The community in Dlamini has also been praying and visiting the family to offer comfort and support ensuring the family is not on its own during this tough time.