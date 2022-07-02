ATM party to IPID: Investigate police conduct in Phala Phala farm theft saga

The ATM party has asked the directorate to investigate the conduct of police after the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm last year.

Police watchdog IPID says it has not fully assessed a request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The public first became aware of the incident at Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo when former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa last month. Fraser is accusing the president of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and money laundering.

It was later revealed that the crime was reported to the presidential protection unit as well as high-ranking officials who were covertly investigating the matter.

Ipid's Lizzy Suping says they have indeed received a letter of complaint from the ATM party.

"We have requested them to present themselves to us or for an interview to be able to obtain a formal statement because we need to ensure that the complaint that they are referring to us can be fully investigated."