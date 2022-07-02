Some Durban beaches reopen just in time for Durban July

The municipality was forced to close its beaches in April following high levels of E.coli in the water as a result of the floods.

Durban July revellers are in for a fun weekend in eThekwini as some of its beaches have now been reopened.

The municipality was forced to close its beaches in April following high levels of E.coli in the water. This year's floods in KZN destroyed wastewater treatment plants resulting in contamination.

The tests have pointed out that the levels of E.coli have decreased to acceptable standards,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela. These beaches include amongst others Umhlanga Rocks, uShaka, Umdloti, Amanzimtoti and Bay of Plenty.

Mayisela asked that the public bear with them as they work to reopen the remaining beaches.