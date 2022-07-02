The children aged 1, 4 and 9, died on Saturday morning after a fire broke out in their informal structure in Wesbank.

CAPE TOWN - Three children aged 1, 4 and 9, died in a fire in Wesbank on Saturday morning.

The Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2:15am that there was a home on fire in Baxley Crescent.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found several structures burning.

During firefighting operations, the bodies of the three children were discovered in one of the informal structures.

Several informal structures were completely destroyed and two formal houses were damaged.

Firefighters contained and extinguished the blaze, and the scene was subsequently handed over to the South African police service for further investigation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 3 children die in Cape Town informal settlement fire