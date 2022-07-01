Your July Netflix Guide: Spice up your life with some mystery and adventure

This month enjoy some action, thrills and adventure with titles like 'Stranger Things 4: Volume 2,' 'Girl in the Picture,' and the 'Gray Man'.

JOHANNESBURG - We’re officially halfway through 2022, and at this point of the year, things can start to feel a little repetitive, so why not spice up your life with some exciting new titles on Netflix this July.

With plenty of choices for the whole family, here’s how to get your fix of mystery and excitement this month on Netflix.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 - 1/7/2022

The hit series is back with the second part of season 4, so fans won't have to wait too long for their next dose of 80s-themed excitement. Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it's only the beginning. The beginning of the end.

Uncle from Another World - 6/7/2022

After being in a coma for 17 years, Takafumi's middle-aged uncle suddenly wakes up speaking an unrecognisable language and wielding magical powers.

_Girl in the Picture _- 6/7/2022

In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare.

The Sea Beast - 8/7/2022

When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters - and make history to boot

Jewel - 8/7/2022

While visiting a massacre memorial, a photographer finds herself drawn to a local woman. But their romance stirs up painful memories of a shared past.

Valley of the Dead - 11/7/2022

During the Spanish Civil War, a small group of sworn enemies must work together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! - 13/7/2022

In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash, and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight - 14/7/2022

For the little ones' entertainment, try out Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation and save the world!

The Gray Man - 22/7/2022

When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.

Journey to Grace: The Hansie Cronje Story - 27/7/2022

Take a look into the life of the famous or infamous cricket captain Hansie Cronje, his rise to glory and his horrific fall from grace.