Experience Namibia's history, culture through artefacts

Iga Motylska joins Relebogile Mabotja to talk about a few top things you can do in Namibia if you love and appreciate history and culturally rich experiences.

Enthusiastic globetrotter and South African journalist, Iga Motylska, has touched down in over 45 countries, across four continents.

She is the founder and author of her travel and photography blog, Eager Journeys - an online diary where she documents her extensive travels around the world.

Motylska joins Relebogile Mabotja to talk about Namibia and what you can do if you appreciate history and culturally rich experiences.

Read the bushman newspaper on a nature walk

Motylska spoke about the eco-luxury Habitas Namibia - a resort run on solar energy and recycled water.

She explained how a tour guide, Johannes Beregho, was able to teach sightseers to read a bushman’s newspaper.

“He drew out attention to the tracks and trails left by insects and animals and taught us which plants were used as medicine or for hunting and survival. The focus was on small critters – opens your eyes to the tiniest of things like the antlion and how it traps its prey by creating a vortex of falling sand,’’ she said.

African rock painting: The White Lady at Brandberg

Explore over 1,000 rock paintings at Brandberg Mountain - which is on the edge of a 130-million-year-old volcano ruin overlooking rock shelters and caves.

The mountain's outstanding artefact is the White Lady, whose depiction and origin have teased the minds of scholars for decades.

The White Lady is at least 2,000 years old.

View Twyfelfontein Rock engravings

Twyfelfontein is the biggest outdoor art gallery in the world.

It is Namibia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

There are 5,000 rock engravings carved into 212 sandstone slabs - something extremely rare for this number of rock engravings to be found at the same site.

Researchers believe that some of the carvings were maps for the hunter-gatherers and later the Khoikhoi herders.

The site is also believed to be used for shamanic rituals.

Head over to www.eagerjourneys.com for more details.

Listen to the full audio for more: