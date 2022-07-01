City of Cape Town drafts new policy for mobile businesses

It drafted a Mobile Business Policy, which aims to support this growing sector by putting measures in place that would make it easier to apply and operate.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said businesses operating from vehicles and trailers, such as food trucks, barber shops and clothing outlets, had become increasingly popular.

The city's Economic Growth Directorate called on the public to weigh in on the draft policy that is available for comment from Friday.

Mayco Member for Economic Growth, James Vos said: “I said at the beginning of this year that our recovery from COVID-19 must lead to a different economy and to do that we need to reimagine the way we live, work, and play. Therefore, it is important to monitor the trends and determine the best ways to more types of participation that will lead to more economic activity in our communities,."

Vos said the city welcomed innovative ways of doing business that stimulated the economy and created jobs, especially after the tough time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have in recent years witnessed more and more businesses becoming mobile and demand-driven and, therefore, ditching the brick-and-mortar fixed locations with limited consumers and high-running costs and so this new policy is in response to businesses operating from vehicles and trailers.”