Ndlozi: Malema and I have been subjected to humiliation for last four years EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken the stand at the Randburg Magistrates Court in the assault case against him and Malema brought by Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Venter. Julius Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters EFF

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Johannes Venter JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has told the Randburg Magistrates Court that he and party leader, Julius Malema, have been subjected to humiliation for the last four years, referring to the assault case against them. He said that when he received the first call from a detective on the matter, he thought they would be asked to apologise and explain what happened. Ndlozi has taken to the stand at the Randburg Magistrates Court, testifying in the assault case against him and Malema brought by Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter. [IN PICTURES] Judgement in the #malemandlozicase is set down to be handed on 29 September 2022 at the Randburg Magistrates Court.



EFF Leader Julius Malema & MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared at the court today for their assault trial. | @buhlembhele_ pic.twitter.com/v3c8qrs9iH EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 1, 2022

This matter relates to the 2018 funeral service of late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, where Venter opened a case against them.

The court has been listening to Ndlozi’s testimony since the matter resumed at 9am.

He told the court that during the incident between him, Malema and Venter at Madikizela-Mandela's funeral, he felt violated and denied freedom of movement.

In June, the pair had previously applied for a Section 174 to have this matter discharged. The magistrate ruled against this application.

Ndlozi has also explained to the court how he recalled the incident, saying that he was helping Malema pull him away from Venter.

"When we pushed Colonel Venter he was moving. For as long as he was moving in the whole fracas, he was moving towards the vehicle. That's my version," Ndlozi said.

The case continues.