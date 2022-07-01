'Oscar Pistorius fulfills victim-offender dialogue with Steenkamps'

Pistorius was convicted for murder in 2015.

Oscar Pistorius has been transferred back to the Atteridgeville Correctional facility in Tshwane after meeting with the family of the late Reeva Steenkamp.

The former paralympian - who is serving a more than 13-year and five months sentence for killing Steenkamp in 2013 - was sent to St. Albans Correctional Centre in 2021 for the purpose of a victim-offender dialogue (VOD) in the Eastern Cape

Pistorius was convicted for murder in 2015.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

"It was in November 2021 when we issued a statement on the need for Pistorius to be at St Albans Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape, as the victims were based in Gqeberha. We can now confirm that the VOD process has been fulfilled.

"There is a need to emphasise that inmates are required to partake in the VOD as part of their rehabilitation path wherein they are able to acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large," it reads.

The department further noted that Pistorius would continue his sentence at the original centre adding that the VOD "does not equate to an end of sentence nor parole".