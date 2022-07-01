MyCiTi bus crash on Nelson Mandela Boulevard a freak accident - CoCT's Quintas

Devon Thomas | Refilwe Moloto speaks to City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas, about an incident which saw a MyCiTi bus ending up on another vehicle on the busy Nelson Mandela Boulevard on Thursday evening.

An accident occurred involving a MyCiTi N2 Express bus and an oncoming car on Thursday evening.

The bus was traveling on Nelson Mandel Boulevard when it crashed into a road barrier and landed on a car.

Though no fatalities were reported, three people were admitted to hospital.

The accident occurred at around 06:15pm and the scene was completely cleared by 12pm. The road was reopened soon after, restoring traffic back to normal.

Though it is too early to tell what exactly occurred, Quintas said that there would be two incident reports - one by the operating company that manages the route and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Through the cameras along the freeway, the city will have their own footage to decipher potential external factors that may have caused the accident.

A comprehensive incident report will be released to the public early next week.

We will in the next few days be able to present the public with a detailed fact-based statement on the causes of what is a freak accident. This is hardly something that happens on a monthly or even yearly basis... We are taking it incredibly seriously and we definitely want to get to the bottom of this. Rob Quintas, City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

