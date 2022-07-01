Man implicated in Tulbagh mass shooting due to return to the dock next week

Makubulelwa Dada made his first appearance in the local magistrate's court on Thursday where the matter was postponed for the appointment of a legal aid lawyer and for the court to verify the accused's legal status in the country.

Makubulelwa Dada made his first appearance in the local magistrate's court on Thursday, where the matter was postponed for the appointment of a Legal Aid lawyer and for the court to verify the accused's legal status in the country.

Dada's been charged with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and being in the country illegally.

A group of people were socialising at a house in Asla Camp, also known as the Marikana informal settlement, when a gunman entered and opened fire over the weekend.

Four men were killed while a fifth person was hospitalised.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.