Mabuza: Those discussing ANC's fall in next elections are dreaming

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza said those writing the organisation’s obituary ahead of the next general elections must be dreaming.

Mabuza made the remarks on Thursday night in Limpopo, where he commemorated the life and times of ANC firebrand Peter Mokaba, who passed away at the age of 44 in 2002.

The ANC deputy president told those in attendance that South Africans were not interested in ANC fights but were focused on what services the party could deliver.

He said that many were discussing the end of the former liberation movement.

"Many people are talking about the burial of the ANC in 2024. I can hear them. Some opposition parties are talking about our death, that the ANC is about to die. I don't believe that," Mabuza said.