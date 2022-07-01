Google South Africa down after failing to renew local domain

Users who have tried to access the search engine have received error messages since early on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Google South Africa is down after the company failed to renew its local domain.

Industry experts believe the lack of oversight at the tech giant is the cause of the error.

Editor-in-chief at Stuff Magazine Toby Shapshak told Eyewitness News the company's downtime would have a ripple effect on other businesses.



South Africans struggling to surf the net on Friday morning have Google to blame after the company failed to pay its annual subscription fee.

Users on social media raised the flag, claiming attempts to use the search engine were unsuccessful.