FNB customers frustrated as banking services were offline for hours

JOHANNESBURG - FNB customers have been left stranded and frustrated as the bank's online systems were down for hours.

The bank was hit by a major outage affecting its internet banking, mobile app and card transactions.

Numerous users took to social media to report issues in processing transactions online and at physical pay points.

FNB said it has resolved the issues with the digital channels and bank cards fully functional.