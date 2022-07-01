Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Scenery Park youth calls on Cele to bring justice The youth say if government provided them with facilities such as libraries and sports programmes, youngsters would not be wondering around taverns. SAPS

Enyobeni tavern SCENERY PARK - The youth of Scenery Park in the East London on Friday said it was high time local government authorities took them seriously. The youth say if government provided them with facilities such as libraries and sports programmes, youngsters would not be wondering around taverns. The group said for years, their leaders had failed to listen to them. Holding placards reading “you are deployed and not employed,” young people have taken to the streets again in Scenery Park. [WATCH] Inside the #EnyobeniTavern here in Scenery Park, East London, this is the venue where the deaths of the teenagers took place over the weekend. Police have allowed to owner to take out the remaining stock. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/RHRf23auOM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 30, 2022

They said they wanted their local government officials to do what they were being paid to do.

Leading this protest, Maxwell Lamte said the police should be doing regular checks at taverns in the area: “The crowd that was there was not good, and we know they are not patrolling. We know they are not patrolling.”

He said they wanted Police Minister Bheki Cele to act swift regarding this: “We don’t want to tears, we want Bheki Cele to take action, whoever was supposed to do the job during the night must be held accountable.”

The group is adamant that their concerns be addressed.

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT A PROBLEM

The marching youth in the area said the high unemployment in their community was a big problem and they wanted accountability.

Kamte said more was needed to keep the youth in Scenery Park occupied in a positive way: “We do not have recreation or facilities that can keep our children busy and distract them in a positive way, we don’t have sports activities and there is no one taking care of kids with what they need in terms of support.”

Resident Thandile Solani said the tavern tragedy had sparked their anger on many other issues affecting the community: “This was just a trigger of more issues that we have within the community, this just triggered that pain and anger we have.”