Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Church calls on police to provide answers

The religious community has added it voice to those calling on law enforcement authorities to provide answers so that families can get closure.

The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 people died during an event on 25 June 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabasa/Eyewitness News
EAST LONDON - While the mourning families wait to find out what caused the death of 21 teenagers at an East London tavern, calls to reveal the truth are increasing.

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa in Scenery Park held a prayer meeting outside the Enyobeni Tavern on Thursday.

The church has also urged all liquor outlets not to sell alcohol to young children.

The congregation later gathered at the church for a special prayer.

With the families of the victims awaiting word on what led to the deaths of the children, the church has called on police to act.

The Methodist Church’s Reverend Buyiseni Shabalala: "We wish that whatever happened there, the law can play its role and make sure that it finds out what actually happened and ensure that such things never happen again."

The reverend also urged taverns to refrain from selling alcohol to the underaged.

Earlier this week, community members told Eyewitness News that underage drinking was a big concern in the community.

Police have, meanwhile, said that the investigation was still ongoing.

