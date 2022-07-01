Deon Fourie extends contract with Stormers Fourie was one of the outstanding players in the Stormers’ victorious United Rugby Championship campaign and claimed the Man of the Match award in the tournament’s final, which was his 100th appearance for the Cape franchise. Stormers

Deon Fourie JOHANNESBURG - Stormers flank Deon Fourie has been rewarded for his barnstorming performances this season with a new two-year contract extension. Fourie was one of the outstanding players in the Stormers’ victorious United Rugby Championship campaign and claimed the Man of the Match award in the tournament’s final, which was his 100th appearance for the Cape franchise. The 35-year-old’s displays on the field culminated in his selection for the Springbok squad for the three-match Test series against Wales, completing a fairytale season for the hard-working loose forward. DHL Stormers centurion @Deonf has signed a two-year extension



What our team has achieved this season with the incredible support we have got has been special and I know there is even more ahead#iamastormer #dhldelivers #brannashttps://t.co/3SGyGwLAE1 DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 30, 2022

“What Deon has achieved this season has been nothing short of phenomenal, so we are very happy that he has extended his stay with us. He has been an inspirational figure for our team and has also played a key role in developing some of the young talent we have too. Hopefully, he will continue to go from strength to strength,” said Stormers head coach John Dobson.

Fourie, who is playing in his second stint with the Stormers after seven years playing in France with Lyon and Grenoble, expressed his delight with his new deal and thanked his teammates, the support staff and the fans for helping him reach new heights.

"I am thrilled to extend my time with the DHL Stormers. What our team has achieved this season with the incredible support we have got has been special and I know there is even more ahead of us. My family and I couldn’t be happier to be in Cape Town and I want to show my gratitude through my performances on the pitch," said Fourie.