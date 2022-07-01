CoJ 'working around the clock' to find Khaya Magadla:' Mayor Phalatse

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalaste has denied claims that the city abandoned its efforts to help find missing Khaya Magadla.

The six-year-old went missing almost three weeks ago after allegedly falling into an open manhole while playing with friends near his Dlamini home in Soweto.

A frantic search ensued soon thereafter and high-level rescue teams were deployed to bolster the search mission.

But the teams have still not found him.

The search for Magadla has since been handed over to Johannesburg Water.

While Phalatse admitted that there was no guarantee of a positive outcome, she dismissed claims that the search had been called off.

“The search is still continuing. Unfortunately, we have still not found the body, but Joburg Water and the EMS [Emergency Management Services] are both still busy working around the clock to try and find him,” Phalatse said.

The boy's family said it was concerned that the search had stalled.